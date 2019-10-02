Comparing of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 0.00 N/A 0.44 33.98 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37

Demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 9.24% and 6.63% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.