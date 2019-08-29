Comparing of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

We are contrasting BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.22 N/A 0.44 33.98 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.88 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Golub Capital BDC Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.24% and 41.94%. Competitively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.