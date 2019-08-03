Comparing of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.43 N/A 0.33 39.48 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 27.32% respectively. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.