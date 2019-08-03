Comparing of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

We will be contrasting the differences between BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.43
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 27.32% respectively. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was more bullish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
