Comparing of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Its Competitors

As Asset Management company, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 6.36% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|N/A
|12
|38.71
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.19
|1.77
|2.48
The potential upside of the competitors is 130.93%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-0.08%
|0.48%
|4.05%
|10.45%
|-5.2%
|12.42%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s competitors beat BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust on 7 of the 6 factors.
