Comparing of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and Its Competitors

As Asset Management company, BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 6.36% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has 0.05% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust N/A 12 38.71 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -0.08% 0.48% 4.05% 10.45% -5.2% 12.42% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s competitors beat BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust on 7 of the 6 factors.