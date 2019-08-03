Comparing of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.43 N/A 0.33 39.48 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.03 N/A 0.03 61.25

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Degree Capital Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.36% and 32% respectively. Insiders held 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.