Comparing of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.14 N/A 0.36 40.38 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.78 N/A 0.94 18.99

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 27.47% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.