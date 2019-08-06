Comparing of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Both BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.47 N/A 0.36 40.38 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.22 N/A 0.74 15.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and OFS Capital Corporation. OFS Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of OFS Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, OFS Capital Corporation has 22.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.