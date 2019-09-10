Comparing of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Since BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.76 N/A 26.30 17.78 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.20% for BlackRock Inc. with consensus price target of $508.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.