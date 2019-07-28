Comparing of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 443 5.36 N/A 26.51 16.77 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.82% and an $506 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. shares and 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16%

For the past year BlackRock Inc. was more bullish than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.