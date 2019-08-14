Comparing of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 446 4.77 N/A 26.30 17.78 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BlackRock Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Inc.’s average price target is $506, while its potential upside is 18.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 0.46% respectively. About 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.