Comparing of BlackRock Inc. (BLK) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Inc. 443 5.36 N/A 26.51 16.77 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.25 N/A 2.39 12.10

In table 1 we can see BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BlackRock Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BlackRock Inc. is presently more expensive than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.47 shows that BlackRock Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

BlackRock Inc.’s consensus price target is $506, while its potential upside is 5.82%. Competitively AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 21.05%. The results provided earlier shows that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. appears more favorable than BlackRock Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 18.9%. Insiders owned 1.4% of BlackRock Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year BlackRock Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BlackRock Inc. beats AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.