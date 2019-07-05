Comparing of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)

We are comparing BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.05 N/A 0.14 44.64 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s average price target is $5.75, while its potential downside is -5.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares and 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.