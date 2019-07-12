Comparing of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.12 N/A 0.14 44.64 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.05% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation with consensus target price of $5.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 23.47%. 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13%

For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.