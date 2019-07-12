Comparing of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

As Asset Management businesses, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|6
|5.12
|N/A
|0.14
|44.64
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|2
|0
|0
|1.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -6.05% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation with consensus target price of $5.75.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.23% and 23.47%. 0.69% are BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.82%
|-0.48%
|1.99%
|0.16%
|16.45%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
For the past year BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
