Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 29 0.00 6.81M 2.26 13.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 23,819,517.31% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%. Competitively, 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 8 of the 9 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.