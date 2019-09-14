Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.40 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.47% and 84.68%. About 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 5 of the 5 factors.