Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

We are comparing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 9.13% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.