Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

We are comparing BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.19%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 9.13% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.