Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 23.47% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.