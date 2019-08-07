Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 23.47% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
The rivals have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
