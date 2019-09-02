Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.13 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.