Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

As Asset Management companies, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.13
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
