Comparing of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 24 1.77 N/A 0.33 78.17

Table 1 demonstrates BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.47% and 84.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.