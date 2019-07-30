Comparing of BlackLine Inc. (BL) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

This is a contrast between BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 49 10.44 N/A -0.54 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 80 3.07 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 demonstrates BlackLine Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BlackLine Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, LogMeIn Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. BlackLine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

BlackLine Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, and a 24.92% upside potential. Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus price target of $85.67, with potential upside of 11.26%. Based on the results given earlier, BlackLine Inc. is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of BlackLine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BlackLine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year BlackLine Inc. had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats BlackLine Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.