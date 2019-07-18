Comparing of BlackLine Inc. (BL) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Both BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine Inc. 48 11.22 N/A -0.54 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 83 17.87 N/A 0.55 170.81

Table 1 highlights BlackLine Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BlackLine Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. AppFolio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BlackLine Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

BlackLine Inc.’s upside potential is 16.18% at a $57 consensus target price. AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.33 consensus target price and a -43.01% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, BlackLine Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of BlackLine Inc. shares and 66.5% of AppFolio Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of BlackLine Inc. shares. Comparatively, AppFolio Inc. has 8.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year BlackLine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats BlackLine Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.