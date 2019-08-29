Comparing of BlackBerry Limited (BB) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

We are contrasting BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 4.08 N/A 0.19 38.02 Sonim Technologies Inc. 12 1.01 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BlackBerry Limited and Sonim Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BlackBerry Limited and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BlackBerry Limited and Sonim Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9.5 is BlackBerry Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BlackBerry Limited and Sonim Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 30.3%. 11.2% are BlackBerry Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited has stronger performance than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sonim Technologies Inc.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.