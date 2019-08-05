Comparing of BlackBerry Limited (BB) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Both BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited 8 3.99 N/A 0.19 38.02 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.50 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights BlackBerry Limited and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackBerry Limited and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 0.00% 4.6% 3.1% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

BlackBerry Limited’s current beta is 1.77 and it happens to be 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BlackBerry Limited and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BlackBerry Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 39.30% and an $9.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of BlackBerry Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Network-1 Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.2% of BlackBerry Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackBerry Limited 0% -2.41% -19.51% -10.21% -24.74% 2.67% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year BlackBerry Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BlackBerry Limited beats Network-1 Technologies Inc.

BlackBerry Limited operates as security software and services company in securing, connecting, and mobilizing enterprises worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF). The Software & Services segment offers enterprise software and services, including mobile-first security, productivity, collaboration, and end-point management solutions for the Enterprise of Things through the BlackBerry Secure platform; BlackBerry technology solutions, such as BlackBerry QNX, Certicom, Paratek, BlackBerry Radar, and intellectual property and licensing; AtHoc, which provides secure, networked crisis communications solutions; SecuSmart that offers secure voice and text messaging solutions with encryption and anti-eavesdropping facilities; licensing and services related to BlackBerry Messenger; and cybersecurity consulting services and tools. The Mobility Solutions segment engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets. This segment also develops software updates for its legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone users via the Google Play store; and sells its DTEK60, DTEK50, Priv, Leap, and Passport smartphones and smartphone accessories, as well as offers non-warranty repair services. The SAF segment consists of operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.