Comparing of Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

As Business Software & Services companies, Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) and EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackbaud Inc. 79 5.26 N/A 0.54 168.52 EVERTEC Inc. 30 5.28 N/A 1.21 26.53

Table 1 demonstrates Blackbaud Inc. and EVERTEC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EVERTEC Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackbaud Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Blackbaud Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than EVERTEC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackbaud Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1.7% EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

Blackbaud Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, EVERTEC Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Blackbaud Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EVERTEC Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. EVERTEC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Blackbaud Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Blackbaud Inc. and EVERTEC Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackbaud Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EVERTEC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -7.82% for Blackbaud Inc. with consensus target price of $86. On the other hand, EVERTEC Inc.’s potential downside is -19.15% and its consensus target price is $28. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Blackbaud Inc. is looking more favorable than EVERTEC Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Blackbaud Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of EVERTEC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Blackbaud Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blackbaud Inc. 5.56% 10.5% 24.15% 28.91% -16.83% 44.67% EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57%

For the past year Blackbaud Inc. has stronger performance than EVERTEC Inc.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates in three segments: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (customer relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution. It also provides solutions for donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and performance management; Luminate Online that builds online fundraising campaigns; Blackbaud Online Express, a cloud fundraising and marketing tool; and Blackbaud NetCommunity, an online marketing and communications tool. In addition, the company offers Financial Edge NXT, a cloud accounting solution; GIFTS Online, a cloud solution; FIMS, an on-premise foundation management system; and Blackbaud Outcomes that empowers funders and nonprofits. Further, it provides onMessage, a content management system; onRecord, a new student information system; onCampus, a learning management system; onboard, an enrollment management system; Smart Tuition, a solution that helps administrative staff; Smart Aid, a proprietary hobbies, interest, and lifestyles profile; and Altru, a cloud solution that helps arts and cultural organizations, as well as customer support and maintenance, payment processing, professional, and training services. Additionally, the company offers AngelPoints, an integrated corporate social responsibility solution. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.