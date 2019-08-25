Comparing of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)

Both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 73.44% respectively. Insiders held roughly 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 2 of the 3 factors.

