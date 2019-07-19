Comparing of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Since Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.94 N/A 0.49 19.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 4.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.23% and 15.3% respectively. 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.32% 1.49% 4.91% 0% 2.09% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -5.69% -10.1% 14.01% -10.35% -6.35% 9.01%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.