Comparing of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

This is a contrast between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.