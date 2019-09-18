Comparing of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (BRAC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

This is a contrast between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares. About 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
