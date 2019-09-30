Comparing of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 62 2.58 140.58M 1.12 56.74 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.75 106.78M 1.63 14.61

Table 1 highlights Black Knight Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Black Knight Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Black Knight Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Carlyle Group L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Black Knight Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 226,340,363.87% 9.4% 4.4% The Carlyle Group L.P. 445,102,125.89% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Black Knight Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Black Knight Inc. has a -4.32% downside potential and a consensus target price of $58. Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -2.69%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Carlyle Group L.P. is looking more favorable than Black Knight Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Black Knight Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 44% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Black Knight Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.