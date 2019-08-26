Comparing of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight Inc. 57 8.12 N/A 1.12 56.74 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Black Knight Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Black Knight Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Liquidity

Black Knight Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jupai Holdings Limited are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Jupai Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Black Knight Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Knight Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 23%. About 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Black Knight Inc. has 40.52% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.