Comparing of BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.17 N/A -0.02 0.00 Calix Inc. 8 0.90 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BK Technologies Corporation and Calix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BK Technologies Corporation and Calix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8% Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -5.7%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.18 beta indicates that BK Technologies Corporation is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Calix Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BK Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Calix Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. BK Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of BK Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 64.6% of Calix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Calix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8% Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69%

For the past year BK Technologies Corporation had bullish trend while Calix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BK Technologies Corporation beats Calix Inc.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.