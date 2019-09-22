Comparing of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.27 N/A 1.05 22.50 Office Depot Inc. 2 0.08 N/A 0.13 15.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Office Depot Inc. Office Depot Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Office Depot Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Office Depot Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9% Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Office Depot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Office Depot Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Office Depot Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Office Depot Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 15.71%. Office Depot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 average price target and a 145.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Office Depot Inc. looks more robust than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and Office Depot Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Office Depot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has 6.32% stronger performance while Office Depot Inc. has -20.93% weaker performance.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Office Depot Inc.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.