Comparing of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and Its Rivals

We are comparing BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.40%
|3.90%
|Industry Average
|6.36%
|31.45%
|9.07%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|26
|22.50
|Industry Average
|354.16M
|5.57B
|34.74
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.53
|3.14
|2.55
The rivals have a potential upside of 51.30%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
|-1.38%
|-10.01%
|-16.01%
|-11.99%
|-4.81%
|6.32%
|Industry Average
|3.75%
|6.75%
|15.41%
|19.94%
|24.02%
|28.75%
For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2. Competitively, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
Dividends
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.