Comparing of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) and Its Rivals

We are comparing BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.40% 3.90% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. N/A 26 22.50 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 51.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2. Competitively, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Dividends

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.