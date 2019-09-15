Comparing of Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Both Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.46 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bitauto Holdings Limited and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bitauto Holdings Limited and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Bitauto Holdings Limited and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Bitauto Holdings Limited is $18, with potential upside of 20.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bitauto Holdings Limited and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 0.8%. 25.23% are Bitauto Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year Bitauto Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.