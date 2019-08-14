Comparing of Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) and Its Rivals

As Internet Information Providers company, Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bitauto Holdings Limited has 23.8% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Bitauto Holdings Limited has 25.23% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bitauto Holdings Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.30% -0.70% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Bitauto Holdings Limited and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Bitauto Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 2.78 2.74

With average price target of $19.5, Bitauto Holdings Limited has a potential upside of 77.11%. The potential upside of the rivals is 65.94%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Bitauto Holdings Limited’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bitauto Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Bitauto Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Bitauto Holdings Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Bitauto Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Bitauto Holdings Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Bitauto Holdings Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Bitauto Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bitauto Holdings Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

Bitauto Holdings Limited’s competitors beat on 2 of the 3 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.