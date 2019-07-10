Comparing of Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto Holdings Limited 15 0.00 N/A -1.25 0.00 Fang Holdings Limited 7 3.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -3.4% -1.1% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -17.7% -6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Bitauto Holdings Limited is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fang Holdings Limited’s 36.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

Bitauto Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fang Holdings Limited are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Bitauto Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fang Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bitauto Holdings Limited and Fang Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 70.31% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.5. Meanwhile, Fang Holdings Limited’s average price target is $1.5, while its potential downside is -42.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bitauto Holdings Limited looks more robust than Fang Holdings Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 56.3% of Fang Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 25.23% are Bitauto Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 84.2% of Fang Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bitauto Holdings Limited -3.89% -17.98% -36.14% -30.39% -51.56% -54.14% Fang Holdings Limited -3.73% -19.88% -6.52% -27.53% -74.85% -9.79%

For the past year Fang Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Bitauto Holdings Limited

Summary

Bitauto Holdings Limited beats Fang Holdings Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.