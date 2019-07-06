Comparing of BIQI International Holding Corporation (BIQI) and Its Rivals

BIQI International Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:BIQI) is a company in the Farm Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of BIQI International Holding Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.57% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BIQI International Holding Corporation has 47.13% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 19.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has BIQI International Holding Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIQI International Holding Corporation 0.00% -2.60% -2.50% Industry Average 507.13% 8.21% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares BIQI International Holding Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BIQI International Holding Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 78.33M 15.45M 29.23

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for BIQI International Holding Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIQI International Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.63

As a group, Farm Products companies have a potential upside of 43.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BIQI International Holding Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIQI International Holding Corporation 3.46% -27.95% -45.28% -19.65% -37.93% 59.77% Industry Average 5.27% 7.37% 28.40% 63.18% 104.85% 48.52%

For the past year BIQI International Holding Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

BIQI International Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 19.5 and a Quick Ratio of 18. Competitively, BIQI International Holding Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.59 and has 2.93 Quick Ratio. BIQI International Holding Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BIQI International Holding Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

BIQI International Holding Corporation has a beta of 4.18 and its 318.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BIQI International Holding Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.03 which is 3.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BIQI International Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.