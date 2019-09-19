Comparing of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Zealand Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 21.56% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 61.71%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
