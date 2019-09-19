Comparing of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 20 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 21.56% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 61.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.