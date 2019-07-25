Comparing of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.9% and 34.3% respectively. About 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.43% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 178.24% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.