Comparing of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Liquidity
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.9% and 34.3% respectively. About 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.43% of KemPharm Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 178.24% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.
Summary
BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
