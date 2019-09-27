Comparing of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 5.94M -1.42 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 62,658,227.85% -53.2% -48.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,326,527.50% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $116, which is potential 82.16% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.