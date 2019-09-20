Comparing of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 362.35 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.