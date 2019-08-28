Comparing of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

As Biotechnology companies, BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.81. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioTime Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.83 consensus price target and a 496.30% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. 3.9% are BioTime Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year BioTime Inc. was more bullish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

BioTime Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.