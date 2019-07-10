Comparing of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We are comparing BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 33.86 N/A -0.36 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.74 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioTime Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

BioTime Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.89 beta. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.6% and 49.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 29.24% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.