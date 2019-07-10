Comparing of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

We are comparing BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|33.86
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|11
|24.74
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BioTime Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.6%
|-58.3%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
BioTime Inc. is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.89 beta. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BioTime Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.6% and 49.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioTime Inc.
|-1.67%
|-9.23%
|3.51%
|-18.89%
|-28.89%
|29.24%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
For the past year BioTime Inc. has 29.24% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioTime Inc.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
