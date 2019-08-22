Comparing of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is a contrast between BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioTime Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.81 shows that BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioTime Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 51.3%. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.