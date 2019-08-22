Comparing of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is a contrast between BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|39.92
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BioTime Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.81 shows that BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.
Liquidity
BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BioTime Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.7% and 51.3%. Insiders owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance while Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
