Comparing of BioTime Inc. (BTX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Both BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.33 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioTime Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioTime Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

BioTime Inc.’s current beta is 2.81 and it happens to be 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioTime Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. BioTime Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioTime Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.7% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year BioTime Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.