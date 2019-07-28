Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.81 N/A 2.73 24.24 Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

A 1.24 beta indicates that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 42.26%.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 83.8%. Insiders owned 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Teligent Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.