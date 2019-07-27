Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.81 N/A 2.73 24.24 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 129 34.25 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 42.26%. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $203.56, while its potential upside is 36.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. seems more appealing than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.