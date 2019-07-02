Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.04 N/A 2.73 24.24 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 103.12 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

27.1 and 27.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Its rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$85 is BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $185, which is potential 93.21% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.