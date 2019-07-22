Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.05 N/A 2.73 24.24 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.60 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.4 which is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. Its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.64% and an $85 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 52.03%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.5% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.