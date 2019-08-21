Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.24 N/A 2.79 20.85 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 178.21 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 while its Current Ratio is 27.1. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Iterum Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 45.37% upside potential and an average target price of $85. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 161.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares and 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.