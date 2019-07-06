Comparing of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

As Biotechnology companies, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.48 N/A 2.73 24.24 Geron Corporation 1 324.38 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s beta is 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 41.20% for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. with consensus target price of $85. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 150.00% and its consensus target price is $3.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was less bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Geron Corporation.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.